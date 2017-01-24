M5S Grillo shuns alliances, says 'neither right nor left'

Rome, January 24 - Beppe Grillo, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), in a blog post Tuesday shunned political alliances and said that the M5S is "neither right nor left". "We have nothing to do with these ideological categories," Grillo said. "When we talk about universal income they say we're left, when we talk about support for small and medium enterprise they say we're right, even though they're the ones who thwarted them. When we talk about salary cuts we're populists. This is why we'll never make alliances with the parties that have destroyed Italy in recent decades," he said. Grillo said those elected with the M5S have a "well-defined job: dedicating themselves to fulfilling the programme." "The programme for the next elections won't be defined by lawmakers but by (M5S) members. Whoever doesn't agree can pursue his programme in a different political force," Grillo said. He said that "communication output" from MPs is agreed upon with M5S communication directors. "No one gets concessions," he said. Meanwhile, in a lengthy post on Facebook "dedicated to hypocrites", senior M5S lawmaker Alessandro Di Battista said M5S is "neither pro-Russia nor pro-American". "The Nobel peace prize (went) to Obama, (who) was a warmongering president, full stop. You just have to be informed," he said. "I can't take the media manipulation and runaway hypocrisy anymore," he said, adding that accusations of populism following the election of Donald Trump as US president are "hypocritical and deeply anti-democratic - it makes me want to vomit". "Clearly for some people there's only democracy when the people's choice coincides with their own - otherwise it's called 'populist drift'".