L'Aquila

Emergency services helicopter crashes, six dead

Six people aboard, aircraft on ordinary rescue mission

Emergency services helicopter crashes, six dead

L'Aquila, January 24 - Six people are dead after an emergency services helicopter crashed in the province of L'Aquila on Tuesday, sources. The helicopter was in the process of taking an injured person from a piste at the Campo Felice ski resort, sources said. It came down from a height of around 600 metres. The helicopter was engaged in an ordinary rescue operation and was not being used for the emergency caused by the recent wave of snow and the fresh earthquakes in central Italy. Furthermore, it was not among the helicopters being used for operations after an avalanche hit the Hotel Rigopiano in the Abruzzo mountains last week.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

di Armando Scuteri

Condannato Francantonio Genovese

Condannato a 11 anni Francantonio Genovese

di Nuccio Anselmo

Armi e munizioni, 7 arresti a Gioia Tauro

Armi e munizioni, sette arresti a Gioia Tauro

'Ndrangheta: traffico droga dal Sudamerica, 54 fermi

'Ndrangheta: traffico droga dal Sudamerica, 54 fermi

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive