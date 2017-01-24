Erdogan son probe shelved in Bologna

Bologna, December 9 - A preliminary investigations judge on Tuesday shelved a money-laundering investigation into Bilal Erdogan, the son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, ANSA learned Tuesday. The probe was based on a report by Murat Hakan Uzan, a Turkish businessman and political opponent of Erdogan who is wanted by Turkish authorities and is in exile. In December a judge had rejected a petition to close the case, saying Uzan should give evidence, but he was not willing to do so, sources said. As a result prosecutors filed a second request to close the case. The case has caused friction between Italy and Turkey, with Erdogan telling Italian public broadcaster RAI News 24 in August that it could put bilateral relations "in difficulty". Erdogan's son had been studying at John Hopkins University in Bologna.