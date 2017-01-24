Eight tonnes of cocaine seized in 'Ndrangheta probe (2)

Catanzaro, January 24 - Eight tonnes of cocaine have been seized in Colombia in relation to an Italian probe into drugs operations by the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia, investigators said Tuesday. The drugs, which were found in a consignment of bananas, had a street value of 1.6 billion euros, police said. Italian police arrested 54 people in Calabria on suspicion of drug trafficking. They said the gang had been planning to use a plane to bring cocaine into Calabria through Lamezia Terme airport. Several other seizures of between 60 and 100 kilos each were conducted in Italy and other parts of Europe, sources said. "The operation confirms the privileged relationship the 'Ndrangheta has with the South American Narcos, with agreements in which roles mix and the great capacity to manage sales in many regions," said Nicola Gratteri, the head of the Catanzaro DDA anti-mafia department.