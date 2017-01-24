Cinema: 'Fuocoammare' gets best doc Oscar nod (3)

Los Angeles

Los Angeles, January 24 - Gianfranco Rosi's 'Fuocoammare' was among five films nominated Tuesday for the best documentary Oscar this year. Golden Bear winner 'Fuocoammare' ('Fire at the Sea'), was shot on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa during the European migrant crisis, and sets the migrants' dangerous Mediterranean crossing against a background of the ordinary life of the islanders. Its rivals for the best doc gong are I Am Not Your Negro, Life Animated, OJ: Made in America, and 13th. The Oscars will be held on February 26.

