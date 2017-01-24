Palermo

Soccer: Corini quits Palermo (2)

'Tough decision' says former Chievo boss

Palermo, January 24 - Eugenio Corini on Tuesday quit as Palermo coach after less than two months in charge with the Sicilians in second-last place in Serie A on 10 points from 21 games. Corini led the Rosaneri to only one win in seven matches. The move comes two days after Palermo was beaten 1-0 at home by Inter Milan. "This is a decision I've taken in good conscience and with lucidity, which causes me great suffering but which seemed the right and most logical one at this time," said the former Chievo boss. 'Coach-eating' Chairman Maurizio Zamparini may now try to reappoint Davide Ballardini who was in charge for just two game at the start of the season before being axed. On November 30 Palermo sacked Ballardioni's replacement Roberto De Zerbi and appointed their former player Corini as coach in the second change of manager under Zamparini this season. De Zerbi got the chop after the Sicilians were eliminated from the Italian Cup by second-division Spezia. Corini, who previously coached Chievo Verona, played as central defender and captain of the Palermo side that won promotion to Serie A in 2004 after 32 years out of the top flight. Zamparini has made almost 60 coaching changes in 29 years as club owner. It is the fifth coaching change in Serie A since the season began.

