Skiing: Brignone wins, Bassino 3rd in giant slalom

San Vigilio di Marebbe-Plan de Corones, January 24 - Italy scored a one and three in the women's world cup giant slalom here Tuesday. Federica Brignone came first in 2.10.05 and Marta Bassino third in 2.10.62. They were separated, in second place, by France's Tessa Worley in 2.10.60. It is Brignone's third career victory. For Piedmontese Bassino, who is just a 20, it is her third podium finish after starting the season with a third place in the giant slalom at Soelden.