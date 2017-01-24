Brescia court rejects revision of Garlasco murder case

Milan
24/01/2017
Milan, January 24 - The Brescia appeals court on Tuesday rejection an petition from Alberto Stasi to revise his conviction for the murder of his girlfriend Chiara Poggi in August 2007. Stasi is serving a definitive 16-year jail term for the murder. Stasi's lawyers presented the petition in December on the basis of evidence, according to which, DNA under the nails of Poggi belonged to a friend of her brother's.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due
di Armando Scuteri
Condannato a 11 anni Francantonio Genovese
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online