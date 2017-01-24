Brescia court rejects revision of Garlasco murder case

Milan, January 24 - The Brescia appeals court on Tuesday rejection an petition from Alberto Stasi to revise his conviction for the murder of his girlfriend Chiara Poggi in August 2007. Stasi is serving a definitive 16-year jail term for the murder. Stasi's lawyers presented the petition in December on the basis of evidence, according to which, DNA under the nails of Poggi belonged to a friend of her brother's.