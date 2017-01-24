Milan

Brescia court rejects revision of Garlasco murder case

Jailed Stasi said DNA evidence suggested conviction unsound

Brescia court rejects revision of Garlasco murder case

Milan, January 24 - The Brescia appeals court on Tuesday rejection an petition from Alberto Stasi to revise his conviction for the murder of his girlfriend Chiara Poggi in August 2007. Stasi is serving a definitive 16-year jail term for the murder. Stasi's lawyers presented the petition in December on the basis of evidence, according to which, DNA under the nails of Poggi belonged to a friend of her brother's.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

di Armando Scuteri

Condannato Francantonio Genovese

Condannato a 11 anni Francantonio Genovese

di Nuccio Anselmo

Armi e munizioni, 7 arresti a Gioia Tauro

Armi e munizioni, sette arresti a Gioia Tauro

'Ndrangheta: traffico droga dal Sudamerica, 54 fermi

'Ndrangheta: traffico droga dal Sudamerica, 54 fermi

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive