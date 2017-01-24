Milan

Del Vecchio 'top shareholder' after Luxottica-Essilor merge

Eyewear group founder tells ANSA

Milan, January 24 - Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio has told ANSA that the he would remain the top shareholder after a merger between the Italian frame maker and the French lens maker Essilor. "We will be able to determine the future," said the 81-year-old, adding that if he were to retire in the next three years "a Luxottica man" would be replacing him.

