Only 2 of 370 stalls ready for quake-hit farmers

Ancona, January 24 - Only two mobile stalls have been completed out of the 370 needed for farmers in the Marche region hit by the recent earthquakes in central Italy, equivalent to just 0.5% complete overall, said the Marche regional branch of Italian farmers' association Coldiretti on Tuesday. It said that 150 barns for animal food storage are also still needed. It based its estimates on data from the Marche Region.