Venice

Project to protect Venice St. Mark's Square from flooding

Three-pronged approach estimated at 100 million euros

Venice, January 24 - Venice public works Superintendent Roberto Linetti on Tuesday said there is money to fund a 100-million-euro project to protect St. Mark's Square from flooding and that the project "will take place", according to Venice newspaper Nuova Venezia. It said the original project was developed in 2000 and would have to be updated and revised but could be used as a baseline for future projects. The project would protect St. Mark's Square in three ways: by raising the banks of the Molo and the Bacino Orseolo stretches of water near the square; by underground insulation of areas subject to filtration, and by using drain covers to prevent rising laguna waters. An operational hearing on the project is scheduled in coming days with local institutional stakeholders.

