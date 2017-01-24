Vatican City

Pope calls for end to focus on bad news (2)

Turning suffering into entertainment risks 'dulling conscience'

Pope calls for end to focus on bad news (2)

Vatican City, January 24 - Pope Francis called for the media to end its focus on bad news in his message for the World Day of Social Communication, which the Vatican released Tuesday. "I am convinced that we have to break the vicious circle of anxiety and stem the spiral of fear resulting from a constant focus on "bad news" (wars, terrorism, scandals and all sorts of human failure)," the message read. "This has nothing to do with spreading misinformation that would ignore the tragedy of human suffering, nor is it about a naive optimism blind to the scandal of evil. "Rather, I propose that all of us work at overcoming that feeling of growing discontent and resignation that can at times generate apathy, fear or the idea that evil has no limits. Moreover, in a communications industry which thinks that good news does not sell, and where the tragedy of human suffering and the mystery of evil easily turn into entertainment, there is always the temptation that our consciences can be dulled or slip into pessimism".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due

di Armando Scuteri

Condannato Francantonio Genovese

Condannato a 11 anni Francantonio Genovese

di Nuccio Anselmo

Armi e munizioni, 7 arresti a Gioia Tauro

Armi e munizioni, sette arresti a Gioia Tauro

'Ndrangheta: traffico droga dal Sudamerica, 54 fermi

'Ndrangheta: traffico droga dal Sudamerica, 54 fermi

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive