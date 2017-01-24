Pope tells media to create trust, not grind weeds (2)

Vatican City, January 24 - Pope Francis has called on the media to help foster trust in his message for the 51st World Day of Social Communication, which the Vatican released Tuesday. "The media - thanks to technological progress - makes it possible for countless people to share news instantly and spread it widely," he said. "That news may be good or bad, true or false. The early Christians compared the human mind to a constantly grinding millstone; it is up to the miller to determine what it will grind: good wheat or worthless weeds. "I wish to address this message to all those who, whether in their professional work or personal relationships, are like that mill, daily "grinding out" information with the aim of providing rich fare for those with whom they communicate. I would like to encourage everyone to engage in constructive forms of communication that reject prejudice towards others and foster a culture of encounter, helping all of us to view the world around us with realism and trust".