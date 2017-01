Marche region taking legal action against ENEL

Ancona, January 24 - The Marche regional government said Tuesday that it was taking legal action against utility company ENEL after thousands of people were left without power in the recent spell of snow and freezing weather. "We will present a petition to prosecutors of the republic for the interruption of a public service by ENEL," said Angelo Sciapichetti, the regional civil protection chief. "There are still 150 clients in the province of Ascoli without power. The situation is unsustainable".