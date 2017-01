50 council workers probed for clocking-in fraud

Naples, January 24 - Some 50 council employees in the town of Giugliano, near Naples, are under investigation in a probe by Carabinieri police into alleged clocking-in fraud, sources said Tuesday. Investigation videos appear to show suspects clocking in for fellow workers and spending time away from the work place during work hours. The footage shows a suspect clock in and then go off to do private business and in one case, go an play scratch cards.