Eight tonnes of cocaine seized in 'Ndrangheta probe

Catanzaro
24/01/2017
Catanzaro, January 24 - Eight tonnes of cocaine have been seized in Colombia in relation to an Italian probe into drugs operations by the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia, investigators said Tuesday. Several other seizures of between 60 and 100 kilos each were conducted in Italy and other parts of Europe, they said. "The operation confirms the privileged relationship the 'Ndrangheta has with the South American Narcos, with agreements in which roles mix and the great capacity to manage sales in many regions," said Nicola Gratteri, the head of the Catanzaro DDA anti-mafia department.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Crolla un ponte, Calabria divisa in due
di Armando Scuteri
Condannato a 11 anni Francantonio Genovese
di Nuccio Anselmo
"Processione” di donne
per salvare i figli
di Arcangelo Badolati
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online