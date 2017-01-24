Eight tonnes of cocaine seized in 'Ndrangheta probe

Catanzaro, January 24 - Eight tonnes of cocaine have been seized in Colombia in relation to an Italian probe into drugs operations by the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia, investigators said Tuesday. Several other seizures of between 60 and 100 kilos each were conducted in Italy and other parts of Europe, they said. "The operation confirms the privileged relationship the 'Ndrangheta has with the South American Narcos, with agreements in which roles mix and the great capacity to manage sales in many regions," said Nicola Gratteri, the head of the Catanzaro DDA anti-mafia department.