Italy GDP risks going flat if pol risks explode - Fitch

Rome, January 24 - Italian growth risks going flat due to political risks in Europe that are capable of triggering a "financial shock", Fitch said on Tuesday. "The impact is similar to previous simulations of financial shock during the peak of the eurozone crisis in 2012," the ratings agency said in a statement. It said that, in the worst-case scenario, this would mean eurozone growth of under 1% in 2017 and a 0% rise in Italy's GDP.