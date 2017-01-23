Close watch on dams in quake areas - Delrio (3)

Rome, January 23 - Transport and Infrastrcture Minister Graziano Delrio said Monday dam managers in quake-hit areas had been told to keep a close eye on the structures even though they had not reported any problems. Delrio said the cited example of the 1963 Vajont dam disaster, which killed over 1,900 people 100 km north of Venice, had been "misplaced". He said checks were made every two years by law but they would be made more frequently after quakes. "The dam managers have reported the absence of significant critical factors but they have been invited to always keep their guard very high given the frequency of seismic events," he said after three recent five-magnitude quakes in Abruzzo raised concern over the Campotosto dam. Experts said Monday dams were built with seven-magnitude quakes in mind, and officials said Campotosto was safe.