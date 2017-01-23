Genoa

Two in critical condition after cafe serves caustic soda

Genoa, January 23 - A 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman are in critical condition after drinking a detergent containing caustic soda at a cafe in Sestri Ponente near Genoa. The two are at Genoa's Galliera hospital after being served the detergent, which the barman had poured from a bottle kept under the sink, instead of water. The barman had not noticed that it was not water. The two felt pain as soon as they drank a small amount and Carabinieri and local health authority officials were called to the scene. The bottle was taken as evidence and the barman has been reported to the police for bodily harm. The liquid is odorless and colorless. The barman, who is friends with the two victims, called rescue services immediately. Carabinieri recommend that detergents never be put in alternative containers since there is the risk of mistaking them for water.

