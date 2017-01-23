Fashion house set up in Genoa high school

Rome
23/01/2017
Rome, January 23 - Creazioni Duchessa, a fashion house created in Genoa's private high school Duchessa di Galliera, is one of the first Italian training schools that is also a business. The school contains a workshop specialized in the creation of tailor-made wedding and evening gowns. In the entrance to the school is a retail outlet that sells the dresses that the students have made. The fashion house and the shop have brought in turnover of around 50,000 euros and thereby covered all their costs.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online