Fashion house set up in Genoa high school

Rome, January 23 - Creazioni Duchessa, a fashion house created in Genoa's private high school Duchessa di Galliera, is one of the first Italian training schools that is also a business. The school contains a workshop specialized in the creation of tailor-made wedding and evening gowns. In the entrance to the school is a retail outlet that sells the dresses that the students have made. The fashion house and the shop have brought in turnover of around 50,000 euros and thereby covered all their costs.