Sala Expo coin probe shelved (3)

Milan, January 23 - A Milan judge on Monday shelved a probe into Milan Mayor Giuseppe (Beppe) Sala for suspected fraud on commemorative coins for the 2015 Milan Expo, of which he was CEO and commissioner. The judge rejected an appeal from the company that got the license for the memorabilia and upheld a prosecutors' petition to shelve the case. The Museo del Tempo (Time Museum) firm had asked for 25 million euros in damages claiming it had not been granted agreed channels to sell the coins. Earlier this month another Milan judge granted a prosecutor's request to extend a probe into a major contract for Milan Expo 2015, the Piastra (pavement) project, by six months. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, the former Expo commissioner, is among seven people under investigation in the probe. Sala, who won city elections last year at the helm of a centre-left ticket, briefly suspended himself last month after it emerged he was under investigation in relation to the Piastra project to create the platform on which the Expo pavilions were built. He denies any wrongdoing.