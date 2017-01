Jail hunger striker dies in Naples hospital

Rome, January 23 - A jail hunger striker died in a Naples hospital Monday after slipping into a coma after a string of bids for release were turned down. The last release plea, filed January 19, was accompanied by a medical note saying 36-year-old Roman Stefano Crescenzi was "in imminent danger of death". Crescenzi was sentenced to 23 years at a first-instance trial for the March 2013 murder of Giuseppe Cordaro.