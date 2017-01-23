Delicatessen owner who criticized Camorra 'needs support'

Naples, January 23 - Ciro Scarciello, a Naples-based delicatessen owner who spoke out on television in the city about a climate of intimidation from the Camorra mafia, will need support "even after the spotlight has moved on", one cooperating witness said Monday. Luigi Leonardi, an entrepreneur under State protection since reporting demands from the Camorra for protection money, has been by Scarciello's side since the delicatessen owner discussed the problem in the area of Via Maddalena, where three street vendors and a 10-year-old child were injured during a shootout on January 4. "Ciro has received a great deal of solidarity in this period," Leonardi said, noting that the matter had put the spotlight on the city and "annoyed those engaged in illegal activities, who see it as money lost and who hate him as a result".