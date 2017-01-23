Alitalia names advisors, already working on plans

Fiumicino
23/01/2017
Fiumicino, January 23 - The Alitalia board on Monday ratified the appointment of Roland Berger and KPMG as external consultants - the former for the business plan, the latter on the financial one - and said they were already at work on providing an independent assessment of the relaunch plan prepared by the company's CEO and management.
