Alitalia names advisors, already working on plans

Roland Berger for business plan, KPMG for financial one

Fiumicino, January 23 - The Alitalia board on Monday ratified the appointment of Roland Berger and KPMG as external consultants - the former for the business plan, the latter on the financial one - and said they were already at work on providing an independent assessment of the relaunch plan prepared by the company's CEO and management.

