Woman's body retrieved at Rigopiano, 7th victim (2)

Penne, January 23 - The number of verified victims of the avalanche that hit Abruzzo's Rigopiano Hotel rose to seven when the body of a woman was pulled out of the rubble Monday. Rescuers are still trying to free up the body of the sixth victim, which was found yesterday. The luxury ski-resort spa hotel was swept away by the avalanche that hit last Wednesday. Of the 32 people in it at the time, seven have now been found dead and nine have been saved including all four children.