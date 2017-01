EU frees 118 mn for quake-hit farmers - Martina (2)

Brussels, January 23 - The EU has "freed up a series of mechanisms" releasing some 118 million euros to be paid to quake-hit Italian farmers "starting in the next few weeks," Farm Minister Maurizio Martina said Monday. They include 35 million euros in direct aid, compared to a previous allocation of 12 million, and 83 million by the 100% anticipation of Rural Development Programmes, which before now was not authorised".