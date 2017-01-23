Rigopiano puppies found alive (4)

Farindola, January 23 - Three puppies were found alive in the rubble of the avalanche-hit Rigopiano Hotel in Abruzzo Monday. Their parents, Nuvola and Lupo, escaped the hotel's collapse and came downhill a few days ago. The puppies, which were born on December 4, were found in the boiler room. Rescuers had to break down a wall to get to them. They were said to be in good health after almost five days buried in freezing snow, and will shortly be given the once-over by a vet. The dogs are a local breed, Abruzzo shepherds. The pups will soon be reunited with their parents at an animal centre in Pescara. "It's a little ray of sunshine" in a disaster that has left six people verified dead and 23 missing, said a Carabiniere-forest ranger.