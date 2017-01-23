No alliance with Salvini or Meloni - Di Maio (2)

Rome, January 23 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) bigwig Luigi Di Maio on Monday dismissed media speculation the M5S might team up with the anti-immigrant, anti-euro Northern League and its ally the rightist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. "I don't know if some people drink in the morning and start writing certain things: we're not going to make alliances either with (League leader Matteo) Salvini or (FdI leader Giorgia) Meloni," he said. M5S leader Beppe Grillo grabbed headlines at the weekend by praising the leadership qualities of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "International politics needs strong statesmen like them," he said. "I deem it a benefit for humanity". Salvini met at the weekend in Germany with fellow European rightwing nationalist populists including Marine Le Pen and Gert Wilders. Grillo is allied in Europe with the isolationist UKIP party of Nigel Farage. Salvini, like those European leaders, is an admirer of Trump and Putin.