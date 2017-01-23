Rome

Budget 'will raise debt, hurt future generations' - Boeri

Pensions and social security chief blasts 'inequalities'

Rome, January 23 - The head of Italian pensions and social security agency INPS, Tito Boeri, criticized the 2017 budget on Monday by saying that it offloads the burden onto future generations. Speaking at an event held by the newspaper Sole24Ore to discuss pension reform, Boeri said that an increase in pension spending raises the amount for those who were already receiving more preferential treatment. He added that sharp inequalities remained.

