Budget 'will raise debt, hurt future generations' - Boeri

Rome
23/01/2017
Rome, January 23 - The head of Italian pensions and social security agency INPS, Tito Boeri, criticized the 2017 budget on Monday by saying that it offloads the burden onto future generations. Speaking at an event held by the newspaper Sole24Ore to discuss pension reform, Boeri said that an increase in pension spending raises the amount for those who were already receiving more preferential treatment. He added that sharp inequalities remained.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online