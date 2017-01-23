Campotosto dam 'closely monitored post-quake'

Rieti, January 23 - The Campotosto dam in Abruzzo is under observation after the recent seismic activity in the area but there is no reason for alarm, Titti Postiglione said Monday. Postiglione, director of the emergencies department of the Civil Protection, added that the dam had already undergone assessments after the 2009 earthquake that killed over 300 people, devastating l'Aquila and surrounding towns and villages. "There is a procedure that requires checks after earthquakes, and this has occurred every time. The alarm generated after certain statements by the head of the Major Risks Commission reminds us that there is a problem and that we must continue to watch these critical spots," he said. He went on to note that "theoretically, if it had to be emptied immediately this would lead to major effects", but "as the commission said, there is no immediate alarm. (Power company) ENEL intends to move forward with further emptying of what has entered the dam as part of this emergency situation".