Brussels

Quake repetition shows structural aspects - Moscovici (2)

Full solidarity with Italy

Quake repetition shows structural aspects - Moscovici (2)

Brussels, January 23 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Monday "the repetition of (Italian) earthquakes shows there is some structural aspect" to the phenomenon and therefore in the nature of spending. He said "we are doing all we can for the earthquake, we are fully willing," while stressing that he did not wish to speak about further spending now. Italy is reportedly set to request more budget flexibility for quake spending after last week's quakes in central Italy followed bigger ones in October, and one in August that killed nearly 300 people. photo: Moscovici with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Domani scuole aperte

Domani scuole aperte in città

Domani scuole chiuse

Domani scuole chiuse

Meteo, allerta rossa in Calabria

Meteo, allerta rossa in Calabria

Giocata in città una quota della schedina milionaria

Giocata in città una quota della schedina milionaria

Maltempo, domani allerta meteo

Maltempo, oggi allerta meteo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive