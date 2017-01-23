Quake repetition shows structural aspects - Moscovici (2)

Brussels
23/01/2017
Brussels, January 23 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Monday "the repetition of (Italian) earthquakes shows there is some structural aspect" to the phenomenon and therefore in the nature of spending. He said "we are doing all we can for the earthquake, we are fully willing," while stressing that he did not wish to speak about further spending now. Italy is reportedly set to request more budget flexibility for quake spending after last week's quakes in central Italy followed bigger ones in October, and one in August that killed nearly 300 people. photo: Moscovici with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan
Le altre notizie
