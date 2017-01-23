Rigopiano probe into hotel, road, communication

Pescara, January 23 - A Pescara prosecutor said Monday that the probe into the Hotel Rigopiano disaster is looking into a variety of factors, including "the circumstances and decisions about the opening" of the hotel and access roads to it. Prosecutor Cristina Tedeschini also said investigations were examining "telephone, whatsapp and written communication" to and from the hotel. Tedeschini confirmed that the probe was into the possible culpable cause of a disaster and multiple homicide.