Pescara

Rigopiano probe into hotel, road, communication

Scenarios are what everyone imagines, says prosecutor

Rigopiano probe into hotel, road, communication

Pescara, January 23 - A Pescara prosecutor said Monday that the probe into the Hotel Rigopiano disaster is looking into a variety of factors, including "the circumstances and decisions about the opening" of the hotel and access roads to it. Prosecutor Cristina Tedeschini also said investigations were examining "telephone, whatsapp and written communication" to and from the hotel. Tedeschini confirmed that the probe was into the possible culpable cause of a disaster and multiple homicide.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Domani scuole aperte

Domani scuole aperte in città

Domani scuole chiuse

Domani scuole chiuse

Meteo, allerta rossa in Calabria

Meteo, allerta rossa in Calabria

Giocata in città una quota della schedina milionaria

Giocata in città una quota della schedina milionaria

Maltempo, domani allerta meteo

Maltempo, oggi allerta meteo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive