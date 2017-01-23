Venice

Soccer: Youth team racist slur sparks parents punch-up

Boy allegedly called opponent 'dirty n***er'

Venice, January 23 - An alleged racist slur aimed at a 13-year-old boy sparked a punch-up between parents after a youth match near Venice at the weekend. Parents traded blows and expletives after the on-pitch row after the boy was allegedly called a "dirty n***er". The home team president, Michele Caccaro, said "we're not racist, we have many players of colour" but his side risks a long ban. The parents may face criminal action. The boy plays for Fossaltese, from the town of Fossalta di Portogruaro, and the opponent who allegedly insulted him for Gregorense Trinitas Pontevi, from the town of Arcella di Padova.

