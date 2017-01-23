EU boosts aid to quake-hit farmers (2)

Brussels, January 23 - The EU on Monday agreed to up aid to quake-hit Italian farmers after a meeting between Farm Minister Maurizio Martina and European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Aid will be boosted in three ways: by integrating funds for agricultural support; bringing forward all direct payments and some rural-development funds; and a fast track for reassigning funds to reinforce Rural Development Programme (RDP) to restore agricultural and woodland potential damaged by the quake. Farmers in central Italy are struggling to recover from quakes in August, October and last week.