Rome

Two prison guards, inmate arrested in Rome for 'corruption'

Officers accused of aiding detainee for money

Rome, January 23 - Police in Rome on Monday arrested two prison guards and an inmate as part of an investigation on corruption in prison. The two penitentiary police chief assistants at Rome's Rebibbia prison are accused of doing favors for a detainee who promised money in exchange. Investigators said the year-long probe unveiled "significant elements" allegedly proving that the two officers, who worked at the prison's G9 section where the inmate was held until 2015, had accepted money in exchange for favors. They said the pair opened bank accounts for the payments, which were however never made by the detainee, and were also allegedly promised a job or a stake in a pizza place the detainee wanted to open after serving his time. Favors allegedly included communications between the detainee, a 50-year-old from Siracusa, and his family and bringing him anything he needed in jail or on the job after he had been placed on a prison work release program. The man, who is currently jailed in Cremona, is also accused of evading in May 2015 while he was on the work release program in Rome after he did not return to Rebibbia and was found a week later at his wife's home in Cremona.

