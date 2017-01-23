Rome

Rugby: Italy on right road says Parisse before Six Nations

Captain says new coach O'Shea is 'very positive'

Rugby: Italy on right road says Parisse before Six Nations

Rome, January 23 - Captain Sergio Parisse said Monday that Italy are on the right road under Conor O'Shea before the Irish coach's debut in the Six Nations at the Azzurri helm. Italy secured a historic first-ever win over South Africa, by 20 to 18, under O'Shea in the international tests in November, when they also lost 68-10 to New Zealand and 19-17 to Tonga. "I'm convinced we are on the right road," Parisse told reporters, with Italy set to kick off their Six Nations campaign against Wales on February 5. "I said that after we let in 60 points against New Zealand, after the victory over South Africa and I reiterate it after the defeat to Tonga. "We have five games in this Six Nations and five opportunities. "O'Shea is a very positive coach, with lots of energy and he is certainly highly motivated. "He is transmitting all this energy to the team and the only thing we can do is to train intensely and try to be competitive. "I am confident we'll be capable of that". O'Shea came in last year after Italy had a largely disappointing five years under Frenchman Jacques Brunel.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Domani scuole aperte

Domani scuole aperte in città

Domani scuole chiuse

Domani scuole chiuse

Meteo, allerta rossa in Calabria

Meteo, allerta rossa in Calabria

Giocata in città una quota della schedina milionaria

Giocata in città una quota della schedina milionaria

Maltempo, domani allerta meteo

Maltempo, oggi allerta meteo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive