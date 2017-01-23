Rugby: Italy on right road says Parisse before Six Nations

Rome, January 23 - Captain Sergio Parisse said Monday that Italy are on the right road under Conor O'Shea before the Irish coach's debut in the Six Nations at the Azzurri helm. Italy secured a historic first-ever win over South Africa, by 20 to 18, under O'Shea in the international tests in November, when they also lost 68-10 to New Zealand and 19-17 to Tonga. "I'm convinced we are on the right road," Parisse told reporters, with Italy set to kick off their Six Nations campaign against Wales on February 5. "I said that after we let in 60 points against New Zealand, after the victory over South Africa and I reiterate it after the defeat to Tonga. "We have five games in this Six Nations and five opportunities. "O'Shea is a very positive coach, with lots of energy and he is certainly highly motivated. "He is transmitting all this energy to the team and the only thing we can do is to train intensely and try to be competitive. "I am confident we'll be capable of that". O'Shea came in last year after Italy had a largely disappointing five years under Frenchman Jacques Brunel.