Pescara

Rigopiano relative says victims were 'killed'

Father of one of missing says they were 'held'

Rigopiano relative says victims were 'killed'

Pescara, January 23 - The father of one of the people missing after an avalanche hit the Hotel Rigopiano in Abruzzo last week said Monday that the victims of the disaster had been "killed". "Those who died were killed," said Alessio Feniello, the father of 28-year-old Stefano Feniello. "They were held against their will because they wanted to return," he added, referring to the fact that the guests could not leave as the road to the hotel had not been cleared of snow. "They had their suitcases ready. They brought them all together near the fireplace like meat".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Domani scuole aperte

Domani scuole aperte in città

Domani scuole chiuse

Domani scuole chiuse

Meteo, allerta rossa in Calabria

Meteo, allerta rossa in Calabria

Giocata in città una quota della schedina milionaria

Giocata in città una quota della schedina milionaria

Maltempo, domani allerta meteo

Maltempo, oggi allerta meteo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive