Rigopiano relative says victims were 'killed'

Pescara, January 23 - The father of one of the people missing after an avalanche hit the Hotel Rigopiano in Abruzzo last week said Monday that the victims of the disaster had been "killed". "Those who died were killed," said Alessio Feniello, the father of 28-year-old Stefano Feniello. "They were held against their will because they wanted to return," he added, referring to the fact that the guests could not leave as the road to the hotel had not been cleared of snow. "They had their suitcases ready. They brought them all together near the fireplace like meat".