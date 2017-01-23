6,500 without power in Abruzzo due to bad weather

Rome
23/01/2017
Rome, January 23 - A reported 6,500 residents in the Abruzzo region were still without power on Monday, down from 11,000 on Sunday afternoon, after the region was gripped by snow and sub-freezing temperatures. Local authorities, firefighters, civil protection and Italian electricity company Enel said they were cooperating to access areas that are still isolated and restore electricity supply to all residents in the region, which was also rocked by earthquakes of magnitude 5 and above last Wednesday.
Le altre notizie
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online