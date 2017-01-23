6,500 without power in Abruzzo due to bad weather

Rome, January 23 - A reported 6,500 residents in the Abruzzo region were still without power on Monday, down from 11,000 on Sunday afternoon, after the region was gripped by snow and sub-freezing temperatures. Local authorities, firefighters, civil protection and Italian electricity company Enel said they were cooperating to access areas that are still isolated and restore electricity supply to all residents in the region, which was also rocked by earthquakes of magnitude 5 and above last Wednesday.