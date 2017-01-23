Rome

6,500 without power in Abruzzo due to bad weather

Some areas still hard to reach

6,500 without power in Abruzzo due to bad weather

Rome, January 23 - A reported 6,500 residents in the Abruzzo region were still without power on Monday, down from 11,000 on Sunday afternoon, after the region was gripped by snow and sub-freezing temperatures. Local authorities, firefighters, civil protection and Italian electricity company Enel said they were cooperating to access areas that are still isolated and restore electricity supply to all residents in the region, which was also rocked by earthquakes of magnitude 5 and above last Wednesday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Domani scuole aperte

Domani scuole aperte in città

Domani scuole chiuse

Domani scuole chiuse

Meteo, allerta rossa in Calabria

Meteo, allerta rossa in Calabria

Giocata in città una quota della schedina milionaria

Giocata in città una quota della schedina milionaria

Maltempo, domani allerta meteo

Maltempo, oggi allerta meteo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive