Pope says mafia money is blood stained (2)

Vatican, January 23 - Pope Francis blasted money from the organised crime syndicates as blood stained on Monday during an audience with anti-mafia and counter-terrorism officials. "Money from dirty mafia businesses and crimes is blood stained and produces iniquitous power," the pope said. The Argentine pontiff called on God to touch "the hearts of the men and women in the different mafias so that they stop doing evil, convert and change life". He described the mafia as an "expression of death" that must be fought as it "opposes the gospel".