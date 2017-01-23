Mattarella urges combined effort amid adversity

Rome, January 23 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday called for unity in the face of natural adversity after a deadly wave of bad weather and earthquakes battered Italy. Speaking at the inauguration of the academic year at Rome's Tor Vergata University, Mattarella urged for a "unitary and common effort in the face of natural disasters". "Good words need to unite and not divide. Images of rescuers who save human lives in the middle of a blizzard are an example of what we mean with republican population", the president said.