Di Maio says deaths if laws not serious (2)

Rome, January 23 - Luigi Di Maio, a senior lawmaker for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and Deputy Lower House Speaker, said Monday that people risked dying when legislation is not passed with the necessary care. "When laws are made in this country, either they are done seriously, or they cause damage and in some cases deaths," Di Maio said referring to the reform of the provincial layer of government and the Hotel Rigopiano disaster. "The provinces have not been abolished but the voters and the funding (for them) have been abolished, but the responsibilities have remained. "What happened in the province of Abruzzo that should have taken care of the roads to reach the Hotel Rigopiano, but had the machine needed to take the snow of the roads in maintenance for months because there was no money?".