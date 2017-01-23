Rome

Grillo sees Trump as 'moderate',Putin 'says sensible things'

M5S leader clarifies comment on 'strong Statesmen'

Grillo sees Trump as 'moderate',Putin 'says sensible things'

Rome, January 23 - Beppe Grillo, the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), has created controversy with comments on United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I'm quite optimistic, he seems moderate," Grillo told French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche referring to Trump. When asked about Putin, Grillo said: "in foreign policy he is the one who says the most sensible things". The comedian-turned-politician said, however, that other comments had been mistranslated after Le Journal du Dimanche quoted him as saying that international politics needed strong men like Trump and Putin. On his blog on Monday, Grillo said what he actually said was: "international politics needs strong statesmen like them. I consider this an advantage for humanity".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Domani scuole aperte

Domani scuole aperte in città

Meteo, allerta rossa in Calabria

Meteo, allerta rossa in Calabria

Domani scuole chiuse

Domani scuole chiuse

Maltempo, domani allerta meteo

Maltempo, oggi allerta meteo

Giocata in città una quota della schedina milionaria

Giocata in città una quota della schedina milionaria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive