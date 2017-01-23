Rome

Di Maio says deaths if laws not serious

M5S lawmaker comments on province reform, Rigopiano disaster

Rome, January 23 - Luigi Di Maio, a senior lawmaker for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and Deputy Lower House Speaker, said Monday that people risked dying when legislation is not passed with the necessary care. "When laws are made in this country, either they are done seriously, or they cause damage and in some cases deaths," Di Maio said referring to the reform of the provincial layer of government and the Hotel Rigopiano disaster. "The provinces have not been abolished but the voters and the funding (for them) have been abolished".

