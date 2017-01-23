Hungary observes day of mourning for Italy bus crash victims

Rome, January 23 - Hungary on Monday observed a day of mourning for the 16 victims of a bus crash on a highway near Verona in northern Italy. The Hungarian bus carrying high school students returning from a ski trip in France back to Hungary crashed near Verona just before midnight on Friday and burst into flames, killing 16 people and injuring 26 others. Hungary's foreign ministry has said it could take days to officially identify the victims. Passengers included 43 minors, students at a high school in Budapest, and 11 adults. Four survivors are reportedly in serious condition.