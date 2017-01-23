Families evacuated due to violent storms in Calabria

Catanzaro, January 23 - A number of families at Melito Porto Salvo in Calabria have been evacuated from their homes due to the violent storms that have hit the southern region, the local civil protection authority said on Monday. The measure was taken after the Tuccio river burst its banks. Schools in the Calabrian cities of Reggio, Catanzaro and Crotone and in many towns on the Ionian coast are closed on Monday due to the red alert on the weather situation.