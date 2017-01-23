Soccer: Juventus sink Lazio, Roma keep up chase

Rome, January 23 - Champions Juventus kept their noses in front at the top of Serie A with a 2-1 home win over fourth-placed Lazio while second-placed AS Roma beat Cagliari 1-0 at home to keep up the chase. Juve, who are aiming for a sixth consecutive league title, have 48 points from 20 games after first-half goals by Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain saw off the visitors. Roma, who have 47 points but have played one more game, prevailed thanks to a strike by Edin Dzeko. Third-placed Napoli have 44 points after an impressive 2-1 win against sixth-placed AC Milan at the San Siro. Inter climbed to fifth after beating Palermo 1-0 in Sicily for their sixth consecutive league victory.