Landslide risk leads to Maiella massif village evacuation

Lama dei Peligni (Chieti), January 20 - The risk of a landslide in Lama dei Peligni has led to the evacuation of 35 people from 12 families. The order was issued by mayor Andrea Di Fabrizio due to the lack of safe conditions on Mount Grotta Ciminiera Gravara, located at the 2,100-meter mark on the Maiella massif in the Central Apennines. Rescue operations are underway in the town with about 1,300 inhabitants.