Farm minister wants more EU funds for farmers post-quake

Rome, January 20 - Italian Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina will on Monday speak to EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan about increasing urgent funds for farmers affected by the latest earthquakes. The proposal will be to raise the sum contained in the EU budget from a current 23 million euros to 35 million euros to cover farmers' lost earnings and extend it to enterprises in the muncipalities hit by the latest earthquake. The aid would be paid out on the basis of the number of livestock owned prior to the earthquake with direct contributions for cows, pigs, sheep and horses. The first instalment of about 12 million euros will be paid by the end of February, with simplified cost-free procedures for farmers. The announcement came during a meeting on Friday at the Teramo prefecture to take stock of the emergency situation rsulting from the earthquake and bad weather conditions. The second intervention would entail advance payment of 85% of rural development funds, broadening the previously granted EU authorization to farms in the areas just hit.