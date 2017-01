Milan police arrest 7 for highway robbery plot

Milan, January 20 - The Milan flying squad detained seven people on Friday for planning to break into a security van on the Bari-Foggia highway in the southern part of the country. The arrest was made due to information that came to light as part of investigations underway into a robbery that occurred on October 15, 2016 in Cascina del Sole, a suburb of Bollate near Milan. Some 1.5 million euros were stolen and the case has not yet been solved. Milan investigators engaged in analysis and wiretaps that did not make it possible to solve the Bollate case but did lead to discovering a plot to rob another security van on the A14 Bari-Foggia highway. Three men at the head of the criminal plot were running groups in different provinces: Giancarlo D'Abramo in Cerignola, Francesco Mavellia in San Ferdinando di Puglia and Catello Lista in Manfredonia.