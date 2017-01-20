Landslide 'may destroy Ortolano' after earthquake (3)

L'Aquila, January 20 - A landslide is underway on Mount Corno and "lacking immediate intervention, we may lose the town of Ortolano", Campotosto mayor Luigi Cannavicci said on Friday. He was refering to a ridge that might break off from the mountain on which Ortolano lies at a height of 1,000 meters. The town is a suburb of Campotosto, at 1,400 meters, from which a landslide began two days ago after an earthquake. It killed Enrico De Dominicis, whose body was recovered on Friday. Some 21 inhabitants of the area who had been trapped in their homes were rescued by helicopter on Thursday. "The mayor has inspected by helicopter the top of Mt Corno under which is the hamlet of Ortolano, and he has confirmed the alarm for the ongoing landslide which could trigger another avalanche," said Campotosto public works chief Maria Rita Rascelli. There's a four out of five risk, intervention is needed".